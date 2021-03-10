Paris police arrested Ronnie Joe Beard, 64, of Paris at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday on a U.S. federal warrant charging him with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Beard was later placed in the Lamar County jail.
Jasmine Jacqual Cooper, 30, of Paris, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Bonham Street on a Lamar County felony indictment warrant charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Cooper was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of E. Hickory Street at 10:28 p.m., Tuesday for a defective tail light. The officer smelled what was believed to be marijuana emitting from the vehicle, and the driver gave consent to search the vehicle, police said.
The officer located a small amount of suspected marijuana and a vape cartridge that contained THC oil. The driver, 38-year-old Natashia Nicole Hernandez, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
At 10:36 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Pine Bluff Street for a defective tail light. The driver, 34-year-old Juston Keith Hartgroves, of Blossom, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Hartgroves was arrested and a passenger was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia. Hartgroves was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 67 calls for service and arrested seven persons on Tuesday.
