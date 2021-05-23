Steven Wayne Cornett, 37, passed away May 17, 2021, at Medical City Hospital in Plano, Texas. He was born with cerebral palsy, May 16, 1984, in Phoenix, Arizona. He resided in Cedar Park, Texas.
Steven overcame his disabilities with a positive attitude and a desire to face any challenge that came his way. He was strong, sensitive, selfless and a leader and inspiration to many. He had a strong moral ethic and was loved by many.
Steven cared for others more than himself. His last conversation before his passing was with me (sister). He seemed to know his condition and said, “I love you. I need you. I don’t want to lose you. Please forgive me.”
He was known for his extensive work in computers and technology. He was also skilled at math. These interests were inspired by his father at a very young age.
Five days after the passing of his father, Guy Wayne Cornett, Steven fell victim to an automobile accident in Commerce, Texas.
Steven is survived by Diane Cornett of Cedar Park, Texas (mother), Sherry Cornett of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico (sister), Roxanne Jackson of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico (niece), Kenneth Jackson of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico (nephew), David Jackson of El Mirage, Arizona (brother-in-law), Debra Cornett-Usry and family of Paris, Texas, and Sam Stockett of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.
Funeral services were scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Dr. Mike Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in Cuthand Cemetery in Red River County. The family was to receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the funeral home.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
