Brenda Osborne, 70, of Bogata passed away on May 7, 2021, at her home.
Services will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jeremy Durig officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Brenda was born on Sept. 13, 1950, to George Washington Thomas and Laverne Coats Thomas. She was married to Jimmy Osborne.
Survivors include her daughters, Shari Gaines and Jason Hawk, Daphnie Baker and husband, Dwayne, Heather David and husband, Ralph; mother, Laverne Thomas; brothers, Wayne Thomas and Ricky Thomas; grandchildren, James Gaines and wife, Kayla, Justin Gaines, Devun Gaines, Wesley Gaines, Corey Hawk, Jamie Hawk, Brittany Baker, Dalton Baker, Larissa Gillette and husband, Justin, Danielle David; and several great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death are her father, George Washington Thomas; husband, Jimmy Osborne; and a brother, Jerry Thomas.
Pallbearers will be Jason Hawk, James Gaines, Dwayne Baker, Dalton Baker and Ralph David.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at fry-gibbs.com.
