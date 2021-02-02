When you’ve been part of a team that’s building something, it can be easy to forget just how complicated and confusing the product can be. Such is the case with the community newspaper. There are many sections and pieces that go into creating the newspaper, so any confusion is understandable.
One area of common confusion is the difference between the newspaper’s news and opinion sections. The Paris News designates all opinion-based articles as commentary. You’ll see designating text that includes “commentary” in bold lettering above the headline — we call this an overline. It will be accompanied by lighter text with a descriptor of what the commentary is about.
Unlike other commentary, this article — Our Opinion — represents the newspaper’s stance as determined by the editorial board, which is named on the bottom right of this page. It does not reflect the opinion of individual staff members, and it may not represent the individual opinion of the person writing it. Because of that, many newspaper editorials do not carry the name of the writer. This one does as part of our mission to be transparent about our processes.
The Paris News is host to all sorts of commentary, from political to science to health to outdoors and more. All are welcome to write. Guest columns should be kept to about 500 words while letters to the editor are limited to 250 words. All commentary must have a name and city of residence. The Paris News does not accept or publish anonymous commentary. Additionally, The Paris News will not publish commentary that contains potential libel.
After a series of phone calls and emails from readers during the heated lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, The Paris News set a policy regarding political commentary. The newspaper will no longer publish commentaries that simply deride opposing political views or take jabs like name-calling. Writers of political commentaries are asked to instead highlight the pros of their perspective while discussing viewed cons via sourced factual material.
The purpose of an opinion page is to spur community discussion. If someone expresses a viewpoint you disagree with, write in. If you feel a voice representing your viewpoints is missing, write in. There can be no community newspaper without the community. Please, join the discussion.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.