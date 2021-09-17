Jerry Bybee Reece was born in Deport, Texas on July 8, 1933 to parents, John Wesley Reece and Nancy Margaret Lucille Bybee Reece. He had one brother, John Michael Reece.
He was raised in Deport and graduated from Deport HS in 1950. Jerry joined the Navy and served in Naval Aviation as an Aviation Mechanic/Flight Engineer during the Korean War. He settled in Seattle, Washington, where he lived until passing away on Aug. 29, 2021.
Jerry had many careers in the Seattle area. He was an A & P Mechanic at Collins Aviation, a Fireman for Boeing, he owned Classic Yachts and when the Lowe’s at Midway (Kent) opened, he worked there until just a couple of years ago when he retired. He could build anything including the 50th birthday cake float for the City of Des Moines parade. He was famous for embroidering gifts.
Jerry leaves behind his wife, Cathrine; his close cousins, William Kirby, Joe Bybee and Gloria Abbett; his children, Michael, Wayne, Nancy, Gloria, Cynthia, Deanna, Lorraine, Jeff and Darren. He also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren. He has two nephews, Jerry and John Reece; and a niece, Jane Reece.
He was a great man and even though he left Texas many years ago, he never fully lost his Texas accent. He will be missed.
Internment and service are pending but will be held at Mt Tahoma National Cemetery.
