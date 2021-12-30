Ruby Jewel Douglas-Brown, 96, of Paris went to be with our Lord and Savior on Dec. 25, 2021. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Paris New Generation Baptist Church, with the Rev. Shannon McGuire serving as eulogist and pastor. Interment will follow at Restlawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Ruby Jewel Douglas was born on Sept. 9, 1925 to the parentage of John and Della Jeffery-Douglas, in Paris, Lamar County, Texas.
She was married to James Henry Brown, and a member of Paris New Generation Baptist Church.
Among her many attributes Mrs. Brown used her baking skills to prepare delicious tasting homemade cookies. Moreover, she participated in several church activities including United Woman's Mission, Sunday School teacher and Ruth Circle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Bobby Douglas; grandchild, Erica Woods Williams; siblings, John Lee Douglas, Frank Douglas, William “Sonny” Douglas, Reavis Douglas, Mary Fulbright and Margaret McCuin.
Loved ones who remain are her son, Charles Coleman; sister, Barbara Cooper; grandchildren, Rodrick (Loretta) Bills, Elijah Woods, Chelsia (Donald) Rosser, Shanieka Coleman, Cashmere (Louis) Clark and Koulya Douglas. Also, four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
