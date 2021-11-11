Fred Gibson, 71, of Paris, Texas, gained Heaven on Oct. 31, 2021, with family at his side.
Fred was born on Aug. 8, 1950 in Paris and grew up in Woodland, Texas.
Growing up in a small town, Fred had ambition to move and work other places. He and his family traveled all over Texas and Louisiana. He worked as a skilled welder, he was a licensed scuba diver and could operate any heavy equipment there was.
His daughters remember him fondly as a hard-working man of few words unless he was telling a joke or happened to be pulling one on you.
Preceding him in death were both of his parents, Andrew Grady and Thelma Pauline Meredith Gibson; a brother, Grady Meredith that died at birth; his sister, Juandelle Cochran; and a brother, Anthony"Tex" Gibson.
Fred is survived by a brother, Jack Gibson, of Avinger, Texas; his children, Jason Tubbs and wife, Tracy, of Madison, Alabama, Shelly Seat and husband, Ronnie, of Pattonville, Texas, Sherry Gilbert and husband, Matt, of Honey Grove, Texas; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends as well as friends that were considered family.
Fred was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by many.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. at New Life International Worship Center. Daniel Hines will officiate the service. Inurnment will follow at 1 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery.
