MAY 27 to JUNE 1
Paris Police Department
William Robert Jackson, 31: Criminal trespass (two counts).
Robert Dale Spradlin, 38: Judgment nisi/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Paula Kay Larkin, 50: Violation of parole.
Gerald Russell Bridgers, 35: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Anita Franco Gentry, 37: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Denetria Yvonne Harmon, 49: Motion to revoke/insurance fraud, $1,500 to $30,000.
James Edward Wallace, 52: theft of property, $100 to $750.
Keith Lanelle Williams, 41: Driving while intoxicated with child under 14 year old.
Rashad Cordae Wilson, 18: Theft of a firearm.
Stephen Ray Easter Jr., 31: Deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm.
Joshua Alexander Henry, 29: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Chad Russell George, 36: Violation of parole.
Desiree Necole Williams, 37: Capias pro fine/assault (Class C).
Ilmi Mehmeti, 28: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, second.
Tommie Alexander Daniels, 26: Online solicitation of a minor under 14.
Tiffany Kristine Dozier, 43: Abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect (three counts).
Angela Jeanette Freelen, 50: Bail jumping and failure to appear, judgment nisi/resisting arrest/search/transport, judgment nisi/assault causing bodily injury.
Sunciliaray Dawn Autry, 43: Bond surrender/assault causing bodily injury.
Tyler Gage Watson, 20: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, resisting arrest/search/transport.
Melissa Nicole Mount, 39: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Thomas Lee Spray, 41: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Pamela Lynn Kelley, 59: Criminal trespass.
Kaylee Brooks, 17: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Joshua Daniel Mackanick, 18: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, county court commit/resisting arrest/search/transport.
David Cade Kenemore, 38: Violation of parole, evading arrest/detention.
Peyton Nichole Young, 24: Evading arrest/detention, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jerry Ronald Guadagno, 57: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Constable Precinct 3
Cameron Isaiah Harrison, 20: Failure to appear/capias pro fine/unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to appear/capias pro fine/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Timothy Bryan Kennedy, 62: No valid driver’s license, display fictitious license plate.
Charles Wayne Hamersley, 48: Public intoxication.
Constable Precinct 5
Michelle LaShon Daniels, 30: Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
Jimmy William, Cas Haley, 24: Judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, judgment nisi/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Texas Parks & Wildlife
Jack Daniel Barnard, 54: Boating while intoxicated, no proper lights on boat (at night as required).
