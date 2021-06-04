Anne Marie Reed was born, Anna Marie de los Angeles Fernandez, in New York City on Jan. 26, 1925.
She was the only girl, with three older brothers and her family adored her. That would be the case throughout her 96 years. Anne aka Nana, Noni, Grannana and Annie Bananni, to name a few, overflowed with love and received so much in return.
She met the love of her life, Roland L. “Bud” Reed in Manhattan and their life of great adventure began on July 20, 1946. Anne was Budsy’s helpmate, taskmaster and social director throughout 53 years of marriage. She was the bright light by his side as they traveled the United States and later the world. Her heart belonged to Bud and her family first. She would make a cozy home wherever she was, even a hotel room in Jamaica! When Bud figured out early on that Anne didn’t know how to cook he bought her a couple of cookbooks. From that rocky start, she became a gourmet cook and her table always overflowed. As he put it, she was a “can-do girl”.
When Anne lost Bud on Valentine’s Day, 2000, he told her that she would be the solo star of the third act… and she was! She did a marvelous job in her single role and continued to brighten so many lives in her church and neighborhood and of course her family. She was a master gardener, part-time bookkeeper “imagine that!” and avid bridge player. Family always came first and she was incredibly supportive and fiercely protective of each one of us.
The curtain closed on the third act on June 2, 2021. But wait! The Curtain Call shows Anne and Bud taking their bows on the star named for them. Both they and we thank God for lives well-lived and well-loved.
Their legacy continues through Roland Reed Jr. and Carolyn, Robert Reed and Maureen,
Regina Reed Henderson, Richard Reed and Kitten, Ronald Reed and Michelle and Randall Reed and Susan; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Anne was preceded in death by her Bud; three brothers; parents, Angel and Juana Fernandez; and her favorite son-in-law, Roy Henderson.
The family thanks and cherishes Anne’s longtime caregiver, Dorea (Dee) Fulford and
the amazing Buckner Villas staff. No words can express our gratitude.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, support can be sent to Buckner Villas, 11110 Tom Adams Dr, Austin, TX 78753, Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78759 or St. John’s Episcopal Church, 11201 Parkfield Dr, Austin, TX 78758.
Memorial service details pending at Cook-Walden Funeral Home. CookWaldenFuneralHome.com.
