Blossom Church of God, 255 North Cedar St. in Blossom, will host a live drive-thru Christmas Nativity on Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each night.
With all the Covid restrictions, the church felt that this was the safest way for the church to still be able to present the Christmas story. This drive-thru nativity will consist of more than 20 actors with around 10 live animals.
The event is free and all public is welcome to attend.
For more information, please call 903-249-2577.
