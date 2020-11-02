Mildred I. King, 106, of Paris, a loving Christian wife, mother, grandmother and daughter, who loved life, family and friends so much, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Legend Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at the Evergreen Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery, with Rick Jordan officiating.
Mildred was born in Lamar County on June 25, 1914, to G. A. Berry Robinson and Nannie Mitchell Robinson.
She married Odis Y. King in 1940, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 1985. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rozanne King Garrett; one grandson, Thad H. Gwinn; and three brothers.
Survivors include a daughter, Patti Gwinn and husband, Roy, of Powderly; one grandson, Tim D. Gwinn, of Houston; along with a number of nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
Mildred was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Couples Sunday School Class, also a member of Calvary United Methodist Women. At one time, she was active with the Benevolent Committee and a Calvary Volunteer.
She enjoyed being with family and friends, studying the Bible, oil painting and dancing.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
