Sandra Kay Freeman, 72, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in Paris.
A graveside service is set for Friday, March 26, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery Open Air Chapel, under the direction of Roden Pryor Funeral Directors. Pastor Billy Norris will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Sandra was born on Sept. 29, 1948 to Harley Braswell and Gertrude Marshall in Paris.
She married the love of her life and soulmate, Curtis Lee Freeman, on April 8, 1965. They lived a life of love and happiness. She was the Food Service Director at North Lamar ISD. Sandra retired after 32 years of service.
She was a kind, compassionate, loving wife. Her children and grandchildren were proud to call her Mom and Granny. She was a beautiful woman and always beautifully dressed. Sandra made everything fun and everyone feel special whether it be the frequent shopping trips with lunch or dinner, a day at the movies or a day watching the grandkids play sports. She was the best! She was creative in most everything she did. Sandra was all about the presentation! She made professional quality cakes for birthdays, showers and weddings. Her cooking was top notch, there was no one better and people far and wide knew it. She prepared delicious spreads for any and all occasions. Her decorating skills were impeccable!
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis; her parents; step-father, Clem Marshall; brothers, Paul Randall Braswell, Charles Ray Braswell, Bobby Jo Braswell and Gary Don Braswell.
Survivors include her children, Michelle Brazeal and husband, Jeff, Sean Freeman and wife, Janell and Curtis Freeman and wife, Geanie; grandchildren, Brandon, Rachel and husband, Alec, Andrew, Mandy and Ashleigh; siblings, Pamela Meier, Kathy Braswell, Rickey Braswell and Britt Braswell; furry friend, Abbie; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
