Paris police responded to the 400 block of 13th Street NE at 8:05 a.m. Friday in reference to an assault. The complainants reported that David Wayne Perry, 47, of Paris, came to their home looking for his son and forced his way into the house. Once inside, they said Perry assaulted two people before leaving.
Officers said they found Perry in the 1200 block of E. Booth Street and found that he was in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Perry was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of burglary of a habitation because of the assaults. Perry was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Tires and wheels stolen off of side-by-side
Paris police met with the complainant of a theft in the 2700 block of NE Loop 286 at 9:07 a.m. Friday. The complainant reported that someone had stolen the tires and wheels from a side-by-side ATV during the night.
Police said the tires and wheels were valued at $3,400. The incident is under investigation.
Woman tries to pay with fake $10 bill
Paris police responded to the 3200 block of N. Main Street at 4:01 a.m. Saturday to a reported forgery. The clerk told police that a white woman attempted to pay for items with what appeared to be a fake $10 bill. The bill was checked with a forgery pen and showed the bill appeared to be fake.
Police reported that the woman said she got the bill at a casino in Oklahoma. The woman then paid for the items with another bill that was not fake and left the scene before officers arrived.
The incident is under investigation.
Burglary of items worth over $1,000 reported
At 6:06 p.m. Friday, Paris police responded to a burglary of a home in the 600 block of W. Kaufman Street. The complainant told police that someone kicked in the back door to his home and stole some electronic equipment and jewelry.
Police reported the items were valued at $1,200. The incident is under investigation.
Vehicle stolen while owner in store
Paris police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 1700 block of Bonham Street at 1:22 p.m. Sunday. The complainant reported that they had left the keys in the car while they went into a store.
Police reported that while speaking with the complainant, the vehicle was located in the 2000 block of Bonham Street. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 252 calls for service and arrested 6 people over the weekend ending.
