Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1700 block of Polk Street at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday for failing to use a turn signal. During the stop, a back passenger was identified as 19-year-old Kadarius Omar Washington.
Washington was found to have an outstanding warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The warrant stemmed from a shooting in the 900 block of East Hickory Street on June 28 where a 49-year-old man had been shot in the leg. Washington was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating theft of funds from bank account
Paris police spoke with a complainant of a theft in the lobby of the police department at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday. The complainant reported someone had stolen approximately $7,000 from their bank account. The complainant also reported they had received a text message alert from their mobile banking app advising their debit card had been reported as stolen. The complainant had the card in their possession at the time of the report. The incident is under investigation.
Assault during argument under investigation
At 4:33 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police responded to an assault in the 1400 block of Clarksville Street. The 19-year-old complainant reported he was trying to reconcile his relationship with his boyfriend when the 21-year-old boyfriend assaulted him. The complainant reported that during an argument, the boyfriend struck him in his abdomen with a metal support beam from a bed.
The complainant did not seek medical treatment for his injuries. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested seven people Tuesday.
