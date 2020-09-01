Aug. 29 to Sept. 1
Structure Fire/Alarm
Aug. 28
12:40 to 12:48 p.m.: 300 NE Loop 286.
1:21 to 1:30 p.m.: 3610 N. Main St.
Trash Fire
Aug. 29
1:38 to 1:57 p.m.: 654 E. Washington St.
Grass/Brush Fire
Aug. 28
3:07 to 3:09 p.m.: CR 23100/Highway 19/24.
Aug. 29
7:16 to 7:24 p.m.: 1700 E. Booth St.
7:17 to 7:29 p.m.: 700 11th St. NE.
First Responder-Paris
Aug. 28
12:04 to 12:27 p.m.: 3205 NE Loop 286.
1:47 to 2:13 p.m.: 601 3rd St. NE.
Aug. 29
2:31 to 2:57 a.m.: Stone Ave.
6:49 to 7:49 a.m. 18000 Highway 82 W.
8:48 to 9:05 a.m.: 2760 Willow Bend.
12:51 to 1:12 p.m.: 520 8th St. SE.
3:29 to 3:38 p.m.: 1016 Polk St.
4:10 to 4:28 p.m.: 100 W. Neagle St.
4:37 to 4:59 p.m.: 515 York St.
6:21 to 6:36 p.m.: 531 9th St. NW
11:50 to 11:52 p.m.: 3855 Lamar Ave.
Aug. 30
5:16 to 6:08 a.m.: 125 41st St. SW.
11:20 to 11:32 a.m.: 425 NE Loop 286.
2:01 to 2:17 p.m.: 320 Stone Ave.
3:34 to 4:08 p.m.: 520 8th St. SE.
6:10 to 6:32 p.m.: 3360 E. Houston St.
7:23 to 7:37 p.m.: 212 GWH PHA.
Aug. 31
8:56 to 9:11 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
8:39 to 9:07 a.m., 1159 17th St. NW.
11:09 to 11:15 a.m., 1730 Hubbard St.
12:16 to 12:46 p.m., 2875 NE Loop 296.
First Responder-Rural
Aug. 31
7:24 to 5:42 p.m., Jackson St.
Vehicle Crash w/ injury
Aug. 28
10:22 to 10:32 a.m.: 1485 N. Main St.
3:28 to 4:03 p.m.: 500 NW Loop 286.
Aug. 29
11:33 to 11:49 a.m.: 2015 NE Loop 286.
11:50 p.m. to 12:34 a.m.: 4200 Lamar Ave.
Aug. 30
3:38 to 3:45 a.m.: 717 E. Sherman St.
Aug. 31
12:46 to 1:06 p.m., 3100 NE Loop 286.
Public Service
Aug. 28
6:31 to 6:46 a.m.: 3719 Castlegate Drive.
1:42 to 2:01 p.m. 4840 Stephens Lane.
Aug. 29
12:49 to 12:59 p.m.: 975 W. Austin St.
2:03 to 2:14 p.m.: 2183 E. Cherry St.
3:12 to 3:18 p.m.: 1838 Bonham St.
4:06 to 4:22 p.m.: 1030 17th St. SE
7:56 to 8:39 p.m.: 3713 Castlegate Drive.
Aug. 30
12:42 to 12:55 a.m.: 600 Bonham St.
3:19 to 3:26 p.m.: 601 3rd St. NE.
4:09 to 4:24 p.m.: 142 7th St. SW.
Aug. 31
8:57 to 9:10 a.m., 2518 Bonham St.
10:36 to 10:49 a.m., 142 7th St. SW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.