Derek Lee Decker, age six years, was born to Jefferson and Melinda Holdeman Decker in Scott City, Kansas on March 9, 2016.
Derek’s soul took its angel flight on May 28, 2022 at our home place near Detroit, Texas.
Although our hearts are torn and bleeding, we believe that God loaned us an angel in the rough and now called him back home.
Left to mourn his departure are his loving parents, Jefferson and Melinda Decker; siblings, Malia Beth, four, Damian Luke, two and Alyssa Jo, one; maternal grandparents, Roger and Valerie Holdeman of Detroit, Texas; paternal grandparents, Darwin and Darlene Decker of Scott City, Kansas; uncles and aunts, Mitchel and Carletta Holdeman, of Detroit, Texas, Brian and Kristen James, of Carrot River, Saskatchewan, Clay and Tiffany Jantzen of Doddridge, Arkansas, Eldon and Luetta Esau of Paxton, Nebraska, Matthew and Gretchen Decker, Tyler and Brandi Decker of Scott City, Kansas; and 16 cousins; great-grandparents, Wayne and Carolyn Holdeman of Geiger, Alabama, Calvin and MaryAnn Dirks, of Montezuma, Kansas, Larry and Helen Decker, of Scott City, Kansas, Orval and Bertha Koehn, of Moundridge, Kansas.
Funeral services will be held at the Red River Valley Mennonite Church, Detroit, Texas at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Online condolences may be sent to the Decker family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.