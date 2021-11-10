North Lamar students will be observing Veterans Day with assemblies and other events throughout the week.
Veterans are invited to a breakfast in the high school library on Thursday.
“Our traditional Veterans Day assembly is not possible this year with the band at the state marching contest on that day, but we still wanted to honor our local veterans who have done so much for our country,” Beta sponsor Whitney Blount said.
The breakfast will be sponsored by Signature Home Health and Waterford Hospice and will be served from 8 to 10 a.m.
Parker Elementary will be hosting three Veterans Day assemblies throughout the week. Assemblies will begin at 10 a.m. each day. Pre-K and Kindergarten classes will perform today, first and second grades on Thursday, and third and fourth grades on Friday. The speaker for each assembly is Branden Felker, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, Grade 0-5.
“Family and community members are invited to stay and eat lunch with us after the assembly. We also have our book fair going on that whole week and we invite everyone to stop by and shop,” Principal Kristin Hughes said.
