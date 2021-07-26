Clarice Naomi Maddox, 100, of Cooper passed away on Saturday July 24, 2021.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday July 28, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Cooper, with Mike Fortenberry officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Pat Curtis, Randy Chadwick, Robert Douglas, Marc Moody, Donnie Goforth and Ted Carrington.
Clarice was born on Jan. 17, 1921 in Cooper, Texas, to Marvin and Eva “Bush” Pendergrass, they have preceded her in death, as well as her husband, Tommie C. Maddox; a son, Tommy “Nub” Maddox; and a grandson, Ron Maddox.
Survivors include a son, Gaylon Maddox, of Cooper,; four grandchildren, Dawn Moody, Jennifer Austin, Michelle Taylor and John Maddox; eight great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren
Clarice was a lifetime member of the Enloe Baptist Church and a member of the Enloe Hobby Club.
You may pay your respects online at deltafuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
