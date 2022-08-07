Backpack drive.jpg

Two young boys served lemonade in exchange for backpacks Saturday at Cutting Edge Glass & Mirror, 325 SW Loop 286 in Paris.

“We are selling cookies and lemonade to get money for backpacks for kids in need at all the schools,” Dewey Preston, 6, said while his younger brother, Cooper, 4, looked on in excitement.

