Two young boys served lemonade in exchange for backpacks Saturday at Cutting Edge Glass & Mirror, 325 SW Loop 286 in Paris.
“We are selling cookies and lemonade to get money for backpacks for kids in need at all the schools,” Dewey Preston, 6, said while his younger brother, Cooper, 4, looked on in excitement.
When customers came by with backpacks in hand, the two boys hurried over to place them in a white bus bearing a sign, “Fill the Bus with Backpacks.” Or when someone came with money in hand, the boys eagerly took the bills in exchange for lemonade and a cookie.
The lemonade and cookie stand is a longtime tradition the boys took over from a neighborhood friend who left for college last year. For about a decade, the boys’ friend, Lannie Farris, sold lemonade in front of her fathers’ glass and mirror shop to raise money for various charitable causes, including the purchase of look-alike dolls for disabled children and books for a library at the Downtown Food Pantry.
The boy’s parents, Matt and Nikki Preston, explained they are longtime friends of the Chris Farris family, and when Lannie went off to college they offered to take over the fundraiser for their boys.
“We just thought raising money for backpacks would be something the boys could relate to,” Nikki Preston said.
And they do relate.
“My mommie thought it up but we noticed that there might be some kids at school that might need a backpack,” young Dewey said. “It’s fun to get new backpacks every year, and I think all kids need a new one.”
When asked if he ever sold lemonade and cookies before, Dewey quickly replied before running off to retrieve another backpack, “Yes, last year was our very first time.”
Matt Preston, who teaches agriculture at Chisum High School, said he encourages all youth to become active in community service and wanted his boys to begin young.
“The boys collected about 50 backpacks last year and raised more than $1,000,” Matt Preston said. “We are well on our way in exceeding those numbers this year.”
Donations may be made to Dewey & Cooper’s Lemonade Stand through a venmo account @DClemonadestand. For more information, text 903-609-9745.
