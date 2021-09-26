EDOM — Spring Parnell of Quitman, Texas, is the winner of the $10,000 Marty Zewick Artist Award. The competition took place recently after more than 100 friends and patrons of the late artist Marty Zewick contributed the funds to honor her.
Zewick was a champion of the arts and one of the founders of the Edom Art Festival, a Texas event organized by artists now in its 49th year, as well as the Edom Craft Community. She was one half of the jewelry-making team Zeke & Marty, and was a life-long creator who intimately knew the struggles of establishing and sustaining an art practice.
Parnell was one of 58 artists who applied for the award. Originally from Kotzebue, Alaska, she is an art teacher at Pine Tree High School in Longview. She plans to use the money for art supplies, much-needed studio space, and a gallery of her own.
Parnell is exhibiting and selling her artwork at the Edom Art Festival taking place Oct. 9 and 10. Get more details about the festival on www.EdomArts.com.
