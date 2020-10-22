Fire and rescue

OCT. 20 to OCT. 22

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Oct.. 20

2:40 to 2:59 p.m., 1758 W. Austin St.

5:53 to 6:12 p.m., 2020 19th St. NW.

Oct. 21

6:33 to 6:43 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.

6:09 to 6:24 p.m., 3205 NE Loop 286.

First Responder-Paris

Oct. 20

9:02 to 9:25 a.m., 1915 N. Main St.

9:38 to 9:44 a.m., 325 24th St. NW.

12:33 to 12:36 p.m., 3280 CR 11300.

12:45 to 1:09 p.m., 366 Bonham St.

1:36 to 2:07 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.

2:01 to 2:25 p.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.

3:11 to 3:22 p.m., 408 GWH/PHA.

5:52 to 6:14 p.m., 1015 16th St. SE.

9:33 to 9:52 p.m., 3215 Clarksville St.

Oct. 21

1:14 to 1:35 a.m., 528 Fitzhugh Ave.

Trash Fire

Oct. 21

7:55 to 8:16 p.m., 304 3rd St. SW.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Oct. 21

9:21 to 9:50 a.m., 3300 NW Loop 286.

3:36 to 3:42 p.m., 2400 Bonham St.

3:51 to 4:47 p.m., 9660 FR 197.

Public Service

Oct. 20

2:16 to 2:31 p.m., 1440 6th St. SE.

Oct. 21

12:26 to 12:45 a.m., 4010 Alpine St.

4:09 to 4:20 p.m., 860 NE Loop 286.

7:59 to 8:06 p.m., 1400 N. Main St.

