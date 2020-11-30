Annis Kaye Blake, 74, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, at Victory Baptist Church, with Pastors D. J. Harris and Curtis Blake officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Blake, the daughter of Joe and Ernestine Wilkins, was born on Nov. 26, 1946, in Ft. Smith, Arkansas.
She worked a number of years in her family’s business, Blake Plumbing, Incorporated.
Annis was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, E. Martin Blake, whom she married on Jan. 23, 1965, building 55 years of family and memories; two sons, Wade Allen Blake and wife, Shawna, of Powderly, and Curtis Blake and wife, Kim, of Paris; four grandchildren, Savannah Wintermute and husband, Brian, Abbey Higginbotham and husband, Glenn, Gracie Blake and Mallory Blake; one brother, Steve L. Wilkins; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
