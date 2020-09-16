Sis. Lucile Lee Parker, 75, of Hugo, entered eternal rest on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at New Olive Baptist Church, with the Rev. George Fisher serving as eulogist. Interment will follow to Mt. Olive Cemetery under the direction of Alberta Funeral Home, assisted by Maxey Funeral home. Interment will be held in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Sis. Lucile Parker was born on June 2, 1945, in Choctaw County, Oklahoma, to Mary A. Tarver.
She is survived by her husband, Bro. Charles Parker, of Hugo, Oklahoma; son, Pastor Michael Frazier (Sharon), of Hugo, Oklahoma; daughter, Pastor Charlene Blue (Billy), of Ada, Oklahoma; brother, Franklin Tarver (Lisa), of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sister, Betty Tarver, of Hugo, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Aaliyah Walker, Ada, Oklahoma, Zalica Roddy, Texarkana, Texas, KaTirra Parker, of Dallas, Texas, Aisha Frazier and Michael Frazier Jr., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; also, a host of other relatives and friends.
Condolences may be made at maxeyfuneralhome.com.
