Molly Hawley Ford, age 78, of the Addielou Community, of Red River County, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at her residence.
Molly was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all.
She was born on April 7, 1942, in Bagwell, to Henry and Rosie Bell Castleman Hawley.
Her parents; her husband, June Ford; two brothers, Bo Hawley and Jimmy Hawley; along with two sisters, Lois Gohmert and Christine Anderson all preceded her in death.
Molly started her career with Texas Instruments in 1963 and later earned her Real Estate and Brokerage license and started Molly Ford Real Estate in Mesquite. She continued her long career in Real Estate until her death.
Molly enjoyed her children and grandchildren and was always there to support their activities. She was very proud of her family's roots and she and June moved back to Red River County to the Ford family home place in 1981.
Molly loved her community, traveling and was a longtime member of the Leesville Baptist Church. If you knew Molly, you probably had a discussion or two about politics with her. She even attended President Donald J. Trump’s Inauguration in 2016.
Survivors include her son, Mike Ford and wife, Lori, of Addielou Community; her daughter, Karla Alley, of Paris; two sisters, Margaret Edwards, of Lewisville, Arkansas and Lena White, of Clarksville; her brother, John Earl Hawley and wife, Mary, of Bagwell; three grandchildren, Meagen Smith and husband, Austin, Carlton Alley and Arianna Thedford; and two great-grandchildren, Mollie Grace and Avery Thedford.
Graveside services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Blanton Creek Cemetery, with the Rev. Jimmy Ellis officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Jay Wheeler, John Wayne King, Layne King and Seth Coughran.
Honorary Pallbearers are Robert Hall, Sammy Andrews, Kevin Waggoner, Boyd Harmening, Porter Griggs, Larry Townes and Ronnie Joe Yarbrough.
There will be no formal visitation and the family asks you please follow the Covid-19 regulations and wear your mask.
The family would like to thank Hospice Plus, especially Heather Hamm and Mary Epperson for their care and concern.
Memorials may be made in Molly’s name to the Eagle Foundation Scholarship, which she was instrumental in starting at Detroit High School, 101 Garner Dr., or the Blanton Creek Cemetery Association, c/o Patty Burton, P.O. box 62, Bagwell, Texas 75412.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
