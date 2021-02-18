FEB. 16 to FEB. 18
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Feb. 16
8:31 to 8:49 a.m., 725 N. Collegiate Drive.
11:53 a.m., to 12:33 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
12:56 to 1:51 p.m., 150 47th St SE.
1:42 to 2:08 p.m., 10 NE 1st St.
2:06 to 2:46 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
2:45 to 2:56 p.m., 2466 FR 137.
4:16 to 5:05 p.m., 119 N. Main St.
8:11 to 8:55 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
Feb. 17
7:12 to 7:52 a.m., 251 5th St. NE.
5:01 to 5:18 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
5:34 to 6:26 p.m., 2193 E. Cherry St.
5:44 to 6:09 p.m., 3555 Riby Way.
Feb. 18
1:40 to 2:53 a.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
First Responder-Paris
Feb. 16
6:11 to 6:23 a.m., 2151 Bonham St.
12:50 to 1:27 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
1:25 to 1:46 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
2:25 to 2:38 p.m., 947 Connor St.
3:04 to 3:20 p.m., 208 BTW/PHA.
3:41 to 3:53 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
10:09 to 10:32 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
Feb. 17
4:13 a.m. 16th St. SE.
2:15 to 2:26 p.m., 2366 Bonham St.
6:20 to 6:35 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Feb. 17
8:05 to 8:54 p.m., 3000 Carson Lane.
Public Service
Feb. 16
7:21 to 7:43 a.m., 2335 E. Cherry St.
8:52 to 9:31 a.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.
3:24 to 3:32 p.m., 3025 Clarksville St.
7:13 to 8:04 p.m., 25 N. Main St.
7:35 to 8:11 p.m., 1111 Tudor St.
9:12 to 9:21 p.m., 3000 Clarksville St.
Feb. 17
11:08 to 11:21 a.m., 1920 Harrison St.
11:47 a.m., to 12:04 p.m., Johnson Woods Drive/Clarksville Street.
11:56 a.m., to 12:22 p.m., 251 5th St. NE.
1:04 to 1:19 p.m., 223- Culbertson St.
Out of Vehicle
Feb. 16
2:48 to 3 p.m., 2009 Bonham St.
