Betty Laverne Kelley Hardy, 84, of Mayflower, Arkansas, formerly of Powderly, Texas, entered peacefully into the arms of her Lord, on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Betty was born on July 10, 1938 in Chicota, Texas to John and Nellie Rector Kelley.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chuck Hardy; two sisters, Lawana Smallwood and Patsy Kelley; and two brothers, James Kelley and Kenneth Kelley.
Left to cherish her wonderful memories are her daughters, Vickie Hardy and Tammy Hardy; her granddaughters, Tosha Mitchell and husband, Brian, who cared for her during the last year, Philana Hardy and Tamara Hearne; and several great-grandchildren. Also siblings, J.C. Kelley (Barbara), Gordon Kelley, Sue Moore (Junior), Joyce Martin, Peggy Cross, Mickey Kelley (Kay), Reba Robertson, Shirley Kelley and Sandra Kelley; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date for Betty and her husband Chuck Hardy under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Home, 1929 Bonham St., Paris, TX.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.