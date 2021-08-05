Wanda June Burks Parker, 89, of Clarksville, passed away Aug. 3, at her residence. Wanda was born, Nov. 13, 1931, in Blossom to Gordon Dale and Arlene Hart Burks. Her husband, Buddy Parker; and a son, Mike Parker preceded her in death. Wanda received her master’s of education from East Texas Teachers College and taught for over 45 years in area schools. In her early years, Wanda was a lifeguard and taught swimming lessons. She was an avid softball player, enjoyed golfing and playing bridge with her friends. Wanda was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Aug. 7, at Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Tracy Williams officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends after the service at the Parker residence, 761 FM 2283, Clarksville, Texas 75426.
Pallbearers are Beau Parker, Cole Parker, Chet Rushing, Blaine Peek, Bobby Parker and Lonnie Rushing.
Survivors include a son, Bobby Parker and wife, Carol of Clarksville; a daughter Cheri Rushing and Blaine Peek of Clarksville; grandchildren, Beau Parker of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Cole Parker of Phoenix, Arizona, Chet Rushing and Lexi Rushing both of Clarksville.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the Wanda Parker Memorial Education Scholarship, C/O First Federal Community Bank, P.O. Box 529 Clarksville, Texas 75426.
