The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Lamar Soil and Water Conservation Districts invite the public and federal, state and local agencies to attend a Local Working Group meeting at 9 a.m. April 14.
The meeting will take place virtually by teleconference at 888-844-9904 with access code 5945024.
The meeting is for those with an interest in natural resources conservation and related issues and concerns. The purpose is to collect input from farmers, ranchers, federal, state and local agencies, agricultural leaders, organizations, businesses and others, which will help prioritize a county’s resource concerns that need to be addressed through eligible 2018 Farm Bill practices. It also aids in establishing ranking criteria for county-based funding.
Klark Byrd
