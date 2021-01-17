The City of Paris is seeking qualified nominees to serve in a vacant position on the Traffic Commission.
The commission meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 5:15 p.m. at Municipal Court. Duties include reviewing requests for traffic control measures and proposing measures designed to minimize traffic safety problems resulting from vehicular traffic in Paris, officials said. Members must be Paris residents, and they must be qualified voters.
To apply, visit paristexas.gov or email City Clerk Janice Ellis at jellis@paristexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.