Funeral services for 61 year old, Mr. Milton Scales, of Deport, Texas, who went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 9, 2021, in Deport, Texas, will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 12 noon, at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church St, Clarksville, Texas,
with the Rev. Conice Mayes officiating. Interment will be in Turner Cemetery in Fulbright, Texas.
Services are under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
Please wear a mask for protection.
Public viewing will be on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Clarksville, Texas.
