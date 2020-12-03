A Paris police investigator with the North East Texas Auto Theft Task Force was sent to the 1800 block of NE Loop 286 at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday regarding a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Oklahoma.’
The Oklahoma agency said the GPS tracker on the vehicle showed its location in that area. The investigator saw the vehicle leaving the area and attempted to stop it, but could not.
The GPS later pinned its location in the 700 block of 3rd Street NW. Officers found the vehicle and the person that had been driving it.
Donald Marvin Crowell, 35, of Paris, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Crowell was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested three people Wednesday.
