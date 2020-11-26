The City of Paris is accepting applications for one vacant position on the Historic Preservation Commission, according to City Secretary Janice Ellis.
The commission meets the 2nd Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The commission adopts identification criteria and rules for historical preservation districts, provides design and other reasonable forms of advice to owners and tenants of historic properties in the certificate of appropriateness review process, and provides education programs, among other things.
Members must be citizens of the city or own historic property in the city, and be qualified voters in Lamar County. For more information, or to obtain an application, contact Ellis at 903-784-9248 or at jellis@paristexas.gov. Applications are available for download on the city’s website at www.paristexas.gov.
