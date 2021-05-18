MAY 14 to MAY 18
Assist EMS
May 14
11:13 to 11:19 a.m., 3100 Pine Mill Road.
1:11 to 1:27 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
May 15
2:27 to 2:56 p.m., 435 2nd St. NE.
May 16
9:19 to 9:38 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
May 17
11:59 a.m. to 12:22 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
8:46 to 9:04 p.m., 425 24th St. NE.
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
May 14
6:18 to 6:26 p.m., 3205 NE Loop 286.
May 15
7:10 to 7:29 p.m., 3205 NE Loop 286.
First Responder
May 14
9:18 to 9:35 p.m., 440 15th St. NW.
May 15
6:18 to 6:35 a.m., 2671 N. Main St.
9:09 to 9:34 a.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
2:22 to 2:43 p.m., 440 York St.
5:53 to 6:15 p.m., 109 19th St. NW.
7:17 to 8:55 p.m., 20th Street NE/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
May 16
12:22 to 12:44 a.m., 1305 27th St. NE.
5:52 to 6:09 p.m., Plum St.
May 17
4:38 to 4:55 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
11:04 to 11:;21 a.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
8:15 to 8:37 p.m., 3800 Lake Crook Road.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
May 14
3:08 to 3:09 p.m., 2158 Lamar Ave.
May 15
9:32 to 10:44 p.m., 119 N. Main St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
May 16
7:57 to 8:05 p.m., 202 3rd St. NW.
Public Service
May 14
10:34 to 10:57 a.m., 765 42nd St. SW.
7:40 to 7:50 p.m., 634 7th St. NW.
May 16
12:12 to 12:19 a.m., 3075 NE Loop 286.
5:31 to 5:37 p.m., 1406 Sperry Ave.
8:07 to 8:16 p.m., 15th Street SW/Sperry St.
May 17
9:38 to 9:57 a.m., 3570 Clarksville st.
11:46 p.m., to 12:13 a.m., 4020 Brandyn St.
