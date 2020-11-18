As part of the season-long celebration of UIL 100 Years of Football, wide receiver Raymond Berry, Paris High School Class of 1950, has been nominated as being one of the Top 100 players in the history of UIL Texas High School Football.
The fan vote will determine the top 10 players of all time. As a community, we can work together to help make this happen. Voting ends Sunday at noon.
The link for voting is: TexasFootball.com/UIL100-Players/Form/
Each of the 100 nominated players will be recognized by the UIL and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football in a special commemorative magazine and the Top 10 will be recognized with a special ceremony at the UIL State Football Championship in Arlington, Texas.
