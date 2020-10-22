Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 2500 block of East Cherry Street at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday when they observed a child not wearing a seat belt. The officer reported they smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and conducted a search. The officer said they found 21 small baggies of suspected marijuana in the center console.
The driver, 22 year old Trevarrion Trevon Davis, of Paris, was arrested and charged with delivery of marijuana of more than 1⁄4 ounce but less than five pounds and possession of marijuana.
Davis was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Person reports financial forgery
Paris police met with the complainant of a forgery in the lobby of the Police department at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday. The complainant reported that on Sept. 22, they had placed a bill into a USPS drop box to be mailed to a company out of town.
When they checked their bank statement, they found that the check had been altered to a much higher amount and had been cashed at a business in Paris.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 96 calls for service and arrested four people on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.