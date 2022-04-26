Terrie Gwen Morris, 64, of Paris, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Paris Healthcare Center.
A family directed memorial service is set for 11 a.m. on Friday, April 29 at Springlake Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mike Clark officiating. Burial of the urn will take place later on Friday at Meadowbrook Gardens.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Terrie, the daughter of E. J. Morris and Mary Dyer Morris Pullins, was born on July 10, 1957, in Paris.
She attended Paris High School and was a member of Springlake Baptist Church.
Terrie was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Karla Miller and Carolyn Bowden; and three brothers, James Pullins, Jerry Pullins and Larry Pullins.
Survivors include her step-father, George Pullins; her twin sister, Sherry Moss and husband, Derek; sisters, Martha Parker and husband, Larry, Linda Morris and Ann Fair and husband, Max; brothers, Michael Pullins and wife, Linda, Billy Pullins and wife, Debbie and Ronnie Pullins and wife, Lucenda; two sons, Johnathan Morris and Arron Pullins; and two grandchildren, Morgan Pullins and Harper Pullins; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
