Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of 6th Street S.E. at 2:05 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they said they saw a 39-year-old complainant run out the back door screaming that Quentin Lee Ewing, 36, had attempted to kill her.
The complainant reported that during an argument, Ewing had strangled her and kicked her in her stomach. Ewing was arrested and charged with assault of a family member by impeding breath.
Ewing was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Arrest made for outstanding drug warrant
Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Hearon Street at 6:59 Friday. Police said one person had fled the scene before they arrived but was found in the 800 block of Jefferson Road. Colby Chase Franks, 21, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony bond surrender warrant for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.
Franks was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County jail.
Caregiver withdraws money from client’s account
Paris police responded to a fraud call in the 2800 block of Stillhouse Road at 2:30 p.m. Friday. The reporting person said that they were the supervisor of a home health company and their client had reported that a 33-year-old caregiver had used the client’s debit card to make three different withdrawals from the client’s bank account.
The incident is under investigation.
Multiple incidents of driving while intoxicated lead to arrest
Paris Police responded to a call in the 2400 block of N. Main Street at 2:09 a.m. Saturday where a person was passed out in the driver's seat of a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse. Officers found and arrested 22-year-old Triston Michael Blackwell, of Talco.
Blackwell was charged with driving while intoxicated. During the investigation, police said Blackwell was found to be in possession of a handgun. Blackwell was found to have had at least two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated so this charge was enhanced to a felony.
Blackwell was later placed in the Lamar County Jail where he was released later that day.
Toyota pickup truck reported stolen
A black 2004 Toyota Tundra pickup was reported as stolen from a parking lot in the
2800 block of E. Price Street at 7:50 a.m. Saturday. The investigation continues.
Felon found in possession of firearm
A Paris police officer found Daniel Monte Lester, 31, of Paris, in the 1500 block of Bonham Street while doing a security check on the property and found that Lester had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
Police said Lester was found to be a convicted felon and had a firearm. Lester was additionally charged with the possession of the firearm as a felon. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail where he was later released.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 226 calls for service and arrested 22 people over the weekend.
