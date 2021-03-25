First Responder-Paris
March 23
6:26 to 6:56 a.m., 1030 W. Cherry St.
8:53 to 9:06 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
March 24
11:58 a.m., to 12:08 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
12:02 to 12:03 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
7:55 to 8:05 p.m., 634 7th St. NW.
March 25
5;57 to 6:29 a.m., 1230 Hearon St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
March 24
11:46 a.m., to 12:19 p.m., 400 Pine Bluff St.
3:12 to 3:24 p.m., 4900 FR 38 N.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
March 24
11:13 to 11:22 a.m., 25 13th St. SE.
7:50 to 8:02 p.m., 3325 Lamar Ave.
Public Service
March 24
4:41 to 4:53 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
7:26 to 7:38 a.m., 3201 Lewis Lane.
12:44 to 1:01 p.m., 3360 E. Houston St.
3:22 to 3:34 p.m., 3360 E. Houston St.
