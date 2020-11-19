Fire Code Violation
Nov. 17
11:24 to 11:29 a.m., 1830 W. Kaufman St.
2:31 to 2:37 p.m., 1830 W. Kaufman St.
Structure Fire/Alarm
Nov. 17
2:08 to 2:46 p.m., 1210 Lamar Ave.
Nov. 18
7:34 to 7:53 p.m. 1112 14th St. NE.
8:37 to 8:38 p.m. 1518 Lamar Ave.
Trash Fire
Nov. 17
5:20 to 5:33 p .m., 14th St. NE/Van Zandt St.
Grass/Brush Fire
Nov. 17
8:44 to 8:54 a.m., 1605 Maple Ave.
9:11 to 9:25 a.m., 1605 Maple Ave.
First Responder
Nov. 17
4:24 to 4:37 p.m., 900 Lamar Ave.
8:19 to 8:44 p.m., 720 32nd St. NE
8:36 to 8:43 p.m., 1803 Clarksville St.
Nov. 18
7:23 to 7:40 a.m. 1135 20th St. NE.
12:05 to 12:40 p.m., 225 4th St. NW.
12:14 to 12:32 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Rd.
12:16 to 12:24 p.m., 2220 Bella Vista Dr.
3:28 to 4:10 p.m., 1037 16th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
Nov. 17
7:26 to 7:45 p.m., 900 E. Hickory St.
Nov. 18
10:11 a.m. to 10:29 a.m., 2300 N. Main St.
7:21 to 7:37 p.m., 2400 lamar Ave.
Public Service
Nov. 17
8:05 to 8:16 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road
5:17 to 5:28 p.m., 844 1st St. SW
