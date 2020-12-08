Texas Ramp Project volunteers came together Dec. 4 to help a local resident regain her mobility. They installed a wheelchair ramp, free of charge, at her home in Pattonville.
During November and December, Texas Ramp Project volunteers across the state have been building ramps in celebration of the nonprofit’s “100 Miles of Freedom” campaign. The ramp in Pattonville was built by a team from the Kiwanis Club of Paris. The 21-foot ramp will help this resident exit her home safely and make it easier for her family and caregivers to assist her.
The nonprofit has been helping wheelchair and walker users across the state for 14 years and in the Dallas area since 1985. Over the years, volunteers have built more than 20,000 ramps for older adults and others with mobility issues. If those ramps were laid end-to-end, they would stretch for 100 miles, easily reaching from Dallas to Waco.
The ramps provide safety, independence and an improved quality of life for each recipient. Most ramps cost between $700 and $800 to build — about one-third of a typical retail contractor installation. The Texas Ramp Project is able to keep its costs low thanks to a grassroots organization with only one full-time employee as well as the time donated to the nonprofit by its 3,500 volunteers across Texas.
“Building ramps for handicapped individuals is one of the most rewarding things we do. Someone gets the ability to get in and out of their home, and as builders of the ramp, our members feel the pride of helping someone and instantly seeing the fruits of their labor,” said Jimmy Steed, president of the Kiwanis Club of Paris. “Everyone steps a little higher when we walk away from a completed ramp”
The Texas Ramp project is always ready to welcome more volunteers. For information about volunteering, visit texasramps.org/volunteer.
The Texas Ramp Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free ramps to low-income people with disabilities, without regard to the recipient’s age, gender, religion, race or ethnicity. Ramps are built exclusively with volunteer labor, keeping costs to a minimum. The nonprofit’s ramps provide safety, independence and improved quality of life to recipients and relief to their families and caregivers. The ramps are built following ADA guidelines and are safe, strong and durable.
