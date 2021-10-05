Texas Department of Transportation officials have announced that two bridge projects were started today in Delta and Lamar counties.
The contractor, Highway 19 Construction LLC, was granted 96 working days, weather permitting, to complete these projects valued at more than $499,000. The contractor anticipated setting barricades on Monday.
The contractor will replace the bridge on CR 2130 at a Branch of Johns Creek in Delta County, and perform erosion repair work at the bridge in Roxton, Texas, at Cane Creek and 2nd Street.
Road closures will be present while both of these projects are underway. The anticipated completion date of these bridge projects is Spring 2022, officials said.
Motorists who travel frequently in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.
