Novelyn Dolores Secrest Hulen, age 96, passed away on Oct. 6, 2021 after a valiant eight year battle with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD).
Novelyn, one of ten children, was born on a farm in Sylvan, Texas, on May 6, 1925, to Jesse and Nora Secrest and graduated from Deport (Texas) High School in 1943. After high school, Novelyn moved to Dallas and began her career in architectural and engineering supply sales and was employed by Southest Engraving, Southwestern Bluprint and Kueffer & Esser (K&E) from where she retired as office manager in 1985.
On July 14, 1946, Novelyn married Wendell H. “Pete” Hulen, from Blossom, Texas, when he returned from Guam after the conclusion of WWII. Their only child, Chris, was born in 1953. Novelyn and Pete were only several weeks from celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary upon Pete’s death in 1996.
Novelyn was a member of Pleasant Mound Methodist Church in Dallas. She also was a member of the Edwin J. Kiest Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. Novelyn enjoyed fishing, hunting, shopping and was a huge Dallas Cowboy and Mavericks fan.
Novelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Pete; her parents, Jesse and Nora; brothers, Wayland, Randall, Athol, John, Thales, Byron and Merwin and sister, Martha Musser.
Novelyn is survived by her son, Dr. Chris Hulen, and daughter-in-law, Rena Hulen, of Forney, Texas; one brother, Kenneth Secrest of Dallas, Texas; one sister-in-law, Lupe Secrest of Raymondville, Texas; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Goodlife Senior Living and Memory Care in Heath, Texas, for all of their assistance, support and care, and to friends, Peggy and Ken Warren and Edna Weller, and to niece, Sherry Hancock, for their weekly visits. The family would also like to thank Dr. Vladislav Yeganov and Dr. Robert Allison for caring for Novelyn throughout her journey.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, beginning at 2 p.m. Visitation will precede the service from 1 to 2 p.m.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the National Lewy Body Association or to the charity of their choice.
