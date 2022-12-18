Threadgill, Marilyn.jpg

Marilyn Bowden Threadgill went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 15, 2022, at the age of 86. She is now completely healed from her cancer and is starting her new eternal life.

Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services in their chapel for 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Deport. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home beginning at 2 p.m.

