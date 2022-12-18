Marilyn Bowden Threadgill went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 15, 2022, at the age of 86. She is now completely healed from her cancer and is starting her new eternal life.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services in their chapel for 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Deport. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home beginning at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Trenton Threadgill, Austin Sugg, Keith Compton, Tommy Moore and Sean Freeman.
Marilyn was born to Charles Edward and Thelma Teel Bowden in Paris, Texas, on Sept. 29, 1936. She graduated from Paris High School in 1955 and met Marshall Threadgill while attending Paris Junior College. They married on July 21, 1956. They had three children, Marla, Brad and Angela, and enjoyed 61 years of marriage before his passing. Marilyn worked at North Lamar High School as a special education and language arts teacher and finished off her career there as the high school librarian in 1987. There was a short period in the mid 1980’s when she worked at Paris Regional Habilitation Center and sold real estate.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, and a brother and a sister.
Survivors include her children, Marla Threadgill, Brad Threadgill and wife, Kate, and Angela Compton and husband, Keith; four grandchildren, Callie White, Austin Sugg and wife, Taylor, Trenton Threadgill and wife, Olivia, and Cody Threadgill and wife, Emily; five great-grandchildren, Alivia White, Lane, Coleman and Hartley Sugg and Savannah Threadgill; a brother, Mike Bowden and wife, Rea; and a sister, Charlene Weaver.
