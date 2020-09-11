The Band Booster parents run the home and visitor concession stands during football games. All profit from sales go directly to help the band fund activities that are not covered by the regular school budget. Band parents volunteer their time in the concession stand during Freshman, JV and Varsity games.
During the 2020 football season, a set of challenges arose around safety during the pandemic. In an effort to ease crowded lines and wait time, the Band Boosters have added online ordering. Orders made online can be paid for with a debit or credit card. There is a $1 convenience fee for using online ordering. Order pickup is located at the ticket booth under the home side stands.
“We discussed taking debit/credit cards last year, but the pandemic gave us the push to examine a way to add value to our customer experience,” said Leigh Napier, Band Booster president.
The traditional concession stand will be open and taking cash as well. In addition to the online ordering and the regular concession stand, there will be a mini concession stand under the bleachers where fans can buy drinks, candy and chips.
Order online at https://www.munchem.com/ParisBlueBlazesBand.
