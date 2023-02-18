When looking for a man for all seasons, one needs look no further than Paris' own Arvie Stevens. Much loved and respected by all who knew him, Arvie was the embodiment of everything good and kind. On Feb. 14, 2023, Arvie left this world, after 55 Valentine's Days with his wife Gayle, to be with his Lord and Savior, whom he served faithfully for over 50 years. He leaves behind a legacy of how to live life well and a deep void for all who knew and loved him.
Arvie was born on Sep. 27, 1949, to Vernon and Evelyn Shumate Stevens. He met his wife Gayle Walker in 1967, and they were married on Dec. 7, 1968, and together have one son, David.
Arvie was a man of many talents and was always dedicated to service for others. He worked at Uarco throughout the 70's until its closure then went to mortuary school in Dallas where he began working at Fry and Gibbs until the present. He was a deacon at Fellowship Baptist Church in Blossom for over 40 years, a sergeant with the sheriff's reserve in the 80's and 90's, a justice of the peace for precinct 4, and coached Little League and soccer for his son's teams in the 70's. Perhaps his kindest act was after his heart transplant in November 2015, where he embraced the Yassin family who donated the heart of their loved one, Jesu Yassin, so Arvie had 7 more years to serve others. He purchased a teddy bear, recorded the heartbeat of Jesu, and put the recording inside the bear. When the bear's paw was pushed, the heartbeat was heard, so the entire Yassin family had a precious momentum of their mother and wife. Arvie would carry a stethoscope to the Yassin family get togethers so that anyone in the family could listen to "HER" heartbeat.
Arvie had an immense love for God, his family, fishing, good food, fellowship, 42, and a good prank every now and then which he learned from his friend with the initials "John Aubrey." He was never too busy to help anyone at any time and once he knew you, he remembered your name and you were his friend for life. Arvie had such a great love for his grandchildren. He loved that Kyla was so artistic and musically inclined. Kyla gave him his special name "Poppy" and she lovingly drew the flower depicting its representation of remembrance for the Poppy she loved, as well as the peace, tranquility, and love that her Poppy is now experiencing. Donovyn also brought much joy to his Poppy when Arvie was able to watch him in his many sports competitions and occasional fishing ventures. Arvie loved being their "Poppy!" He was extraordinary in the life of a simple, ordinary man. Arvie lived 500 years in his 73 years because he grabbed life; he shared his positive outlook and impacted so many people with his love and kindness. Yes, he was a man for all seasons.The wonderful thing about Arvie is that he was the "real deal." He not only talked the talk of a good Christian man, but he also walked the walk. Every word spoken, deed done, or job undertaken was done with complete love and with the purpose of exalting his Lord and Savior.
Arvie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gayle Stevens of Paris; his son and daughter-in-law, David and Kathy Stevens of Aled; his granddaughter Kyla; a student at the University of Kentucky; his grandson Donovyn of Aledo; and his sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Dennis Daugherty, of Paris.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Vernon and Evelyn Stevens; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, H.W. "Red" and Marjorie Walker.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Fry and Gibbs from 5 to 7 P.M. Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 20, at 11A.M. at Fellowship Baptist Church in Blossom with Brother Buddy Greer presiding and interment in the East Post Oak Cemetery with Danny Hancock, Floyd Bradford, Larry Bratcher, Kevin Anderson, John Mayes, and Ricky Williams serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home staff, Paul Bean, Donald Wall, Rick Thomas and Casey Fendley.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Gideon Bible Association or to the American Heart Association.
Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
