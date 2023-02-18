Arvie Stevens

When looking for a man for all seasons, one needs look no further than Paris' own Arvie Stevens. Much loved and respected by all who knew him, Arvie was the embodiment of everything good and kind. On Feb. 14, 2023, Arvie left this world, after 55 Valentine's Days with his wife Gayle, to be with his Lord and Savior, whom he served faithfully for over 50 years. He leaves behind a legacy of how to live life well and a deep void for all who knew and loved him.

Arvie was born on Sep. 27, 1949, to Vernon and Evelyn Shumate Stevens. He met his wife Gayle Walker in 1967, and they were married on Dec. 7, 1968, and together have one son, David.

