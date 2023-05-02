The Paris High track teams continued their successful seasons, as six student athletes qualified for the State Track Meet in Austin next week.
After a record breaking season, the Paris track teams looked to keep the history going as they looked to punch their tickets to the state meet.
They were very successful, as the girls team placed second overall at the Regional Meet, and five girls, as well as one boy, qualified for state.
Girls Head Track Coach Kevin Adkins, said, “We as a coaching staff are so proud of the way the athletes competed and with the girls being second overall. It just shows the amount of work and commitment they have made to this season. To say I’m excited would be an understatement. They have worked hard to get an opportunity to represent Paris High School at the state track meet and the girls know when they step on the track it’s personal because of the time and dedication they have put in.”
North Lamar’s Roselyn Spencer will also head to state.
She finished second in the triple jump with a leap and a bound of 38.05 feet and fourth in the 400-meter run with a time of 58:07.
The following Paris High School student athletes qualified to compete at the state meet in Austin:
Girls - State Qualifiers
4x100m Relay - Kashyra Gunn, Baleigh Cashion, Shamyia Holt, Jasmine Franklin - 1st Place
4x200m Relay - Kashyra Gunn, Baleigh Cashion, Shari King, Jasmine Franklin - 1st Place
100M Dash - Baleigh Cashion - 2nd Place - 11.85
200m Dash - Jasmine Franklin - 1st Place - 24.23 (This time broke the school record that stood for 43 years.)
Boys - State Qualifiers
Pole Vault - Tomas Farr - 1st Place - 14'-09"
The state meet will be held May 11-13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas in Austin campus.
