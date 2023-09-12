Barbara Ann Whitley Hilliard Brooks

Barbara passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Thursday evening, Sept. 7, 2023. Barbara was born on Oct. 3, 1947, in Deport, Texas, the tenth child of Press and Ola Welch Whitley. She graduated from Blossom High School where she was in the drama club and on the basketball team. She still maintained friendships developed with her classmates until her death.

Barbara married James (Jim) T. Hilliard on Nov. 2, 1966. They were blessed with three daughters - Tonya Ann on July 22, 1967, Judy Marie on Aug. 10, 1971, and April Donielle on April 29, 1982. Barbara and Jim divorced in 1991 but remained lifelong friends and dedicated parents. During their marriage Barbara continued her education, receiving her LVN license. After working for a while, she returned to school and attained her RN license. She had found her calling. After working for many years at McCuistion Regional Medical Center as a PACU or Recovery Room Nurse, Barbara left the Paris area and moved to Henderson to be closer to her children. While living in Henderson, Barbara went to work for Laird Hospital in Kilgore and then the Longview Regional Ambulatory Surgical Center in Longview. She enjoyed this work up until retirement. While living in Henderson, Barbara attended and became a member of Calvary Baptist Church. It was there that she met Otis Brooks. She married Otis on July 31, 2003. They enjoyed 13 years together until his death on Dec. 13, 2016.

