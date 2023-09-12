Barbara Ann Whitley Hilliard Brooks

Barbara passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Thursday evening, Sept. 7, 2023. Barbara was born on Oct. 3, 1947, in Deport, Texas, the tenth child of Press and Ola Welch Whitley. She graduated from Blossom High School where she was in the drama club and on the basketball team. She still maintained friendships developed with her classmates until her death.
Barbara married James (Jim) T. Hilliard on Nov. 2, 1966. They were blessed with three daughters - Tonya Ann on July 22, 1967, Judy Marie on Aug. 10, 1971, and April Donielle on April 29, 1982. Barbara and Jim divorced in 1991 but remained lifelong friends and dedicated parents. During their marriage Barbara continued her education, receiving her LVN license. After working for a while, she returned to school and attained her RN license. She had found her calling. After working for many years at McCuistion Regional Medical Center as a PACU or Recovery Room Nurse, Barbara left the Paris area and moved to Henderson to be closer to her children. While living in Henderson, Barbara went to work for Laird Hospital in Kilgore and then the Longview Regional Ambulatory Surgical Center in Longview. She enjoyed this work up until retirement. While living in Henderson, Barbara attended and became a member of Calvary Baptist Church. It was there that she met Otis Brooks. She married Otis on July 31, 2003. They enjoyed 13 years together until his death on Dec. 13, 2016.
Barbara’s life was not easy. As a child, she underwent a pioneering life-saving surgery. As an adult she developed a rare type of thyroid cancer. Fortunately, her association with geneticist Dr. Ruth Decker from St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, resulted in several of her siblings and cousins, who unknowingly had the cancer gene, to have a preventative thyroidectomy. As a result of her treatment for thyroid cancer, Barbara lost the use of her voice which brought her great sorrow as she loved to sing. Through the years, she struggled with other difficulties and side effects from these procedures, but ultimately it was a bout with COVID pneumonia from which she would not recover.
Barbara’s greatest joys were her faith, her family, her volunteer work for Hospice of East Texas, traveling and talking to people about Jesus. In any conversation she would work it back to asking the person if they knew Jesus as their Savior. She would often hear their stories and tell them how much Jesus loved them, and how they too could be saved.
Barbara loved adventure. When Ted Tongson approached her about flying to the Philippines and bringing his ill father back to the States, she jumped at the chance. Having never flown before, and knowing absolutely no one in the Philippines,she was all in. Some of the many places Barbara visited were Italy, Israel, Germany, and Canada. She loved going to the Southern Gospel Quartet Convention and anywhere else she was invited. We always laughed that if there was gas in the car, Barbara was ready to go.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Press and Ola; brothers, Pressie Jr., Billy Glenn, Lawrence, Jerry; and sister Dalhia Joyce; as well as her daughters’ father Jim; husband, Otis Brooks; son-in-law, Josh Shaw; brother-in-laws, Bo Barnes and Wally Wilson; and sister-in-law, Sue Farris Whitley. Barbara is survived by her children, Tonya Davis and husband, Guy, Judy Sharp and husband, Justin, and April Shaw. Her siblings and their spouses, Charles and Velma Whitley, Margaret Whitley, Sue Wilson, Wanda Whitley, Russell Whitley, Corky and Anita Whitley. She is survived by loving grandchildren, Chase and Shawna Sharp, Jarrett and Macy Davis, Whitleigh and Laine Trimmer, Weldon and Lily Davis, Travis and Lauren Davis, Hannah Sharp, Wade Shaw, Coby Sharp and Brenda Ortiz, Hailey Shaw and Courtney Shaw. She is also survived by great-grands, Kyler and Jacie Sharp, Aiden and Brycen Doss, Johnny Trimmer, Noah Ortiz, Addie, Ana and Jack Davis, June and Ruby Davis, and Nora Davis. She is also survived by a special friend, Norman Hiebert. Barbara was dearly loved by a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends both near and far.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Chase Sharp, Jarrett Davis, Weldon Davis, Travis Davis, Coby Sharp, Wade Shaw, and Laine Trimmer.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 410 North Marshall, Henderson, TX 75654 or Hospice of East Texas, Tyler, TX.
Graveside services for Barbara Ann Whitley Hilliard Brooks, age 75, of Henderson, Texas, will be held at 10:30 a.m.,Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas. Rev. Bill Kuykendall and Justin Wideman will be officiating the service. Visitation in Henderson at Crawford A. Crim will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. Visitation in Paris, Texas, will be held on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.
