Barbara Ann Wigley, 81, of Arthur City, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 2 P.M. at Gospel Lighthouse Church in Powderly with Rev. Chris Kelley and Rev. Mickey Kelley officiating. Interment will follow at Chicota Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Barbara was born in Chicota, Texas on Jan. 10, 1941 to Lewie and Opal Vanderburg. She worked for the Arthur City Post Office as a Rural Route Mail Carrier and retired after 32 years of service. She was always willing to help in various community events, at church, and cooking any time she could.
She is survived by her children, Shan Campbell and husband, Brent, Royce Trigg Wigley, Dana Hughes and husband, Brad; grandchildren, Erica White and husband, Lance, Bridgett Campbell, Joshua Wigley and Amanda Green, Blaine Wigley, Ryan Wigley, Kylie Hughes, and Weston Hughes; great-grandchildren, Grayson Newman, Brenden Sain and Carter Wigley; siblings, Junior Vanderburg, Virginia Williams, Glenn Vanderburg, Jackie Vanderburg, Nancy Ralson and David Vanderburg; numerous nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Royce Wigley; siblings, Joe Doyle Vanderburg, Donnie Vanderburg, Patsy Gilbert, Fred Vanderburg, Margie Vanderburg; and an infant brother.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Joshua Wigley, Brent Campbell, Cory Campbell, Brad Hughes, Blaine Wigley, and Shane Carpenter.
Online condolences may be sent to the Wigley family by visiting frygibbs.com.
