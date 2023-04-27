Beatrice “Bea” Baker Boutwell, 87, of Rockwall, formerly of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Rockwall, TX.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Pavilion of Restland Cemetery in Cunningham with Dr. Tim Reger officiating.
Bea, the daughter of Otto Baker and Hattie Parks Baker, was born on Aug. 24, 1935, in Taylortown, TX.
She attended school in Cunningham, where she excelled in basketball and was the captain of her team. Her career with Texas Instruments spanned more than 30 years before her retirement. Bea was a long time member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; Tom White in Dec. 2004, and William Boutwell, Jr. in Aug. 2020; and four siblings, Davis Baker, Hugh Baker, Margie Byers, and Neal Baker.
Survivors include two daughters, Vickie Armstrong and Detra Jones; a step-son, Steve White and wife, Cathy; grandchildren, Brad Armstrong and wife, Stacy, Joel Armstrong and wife, Robin, James Halza, Courtney Halza, Lisa Breeds and husband, Matt, Brandon White and wife, Katy, Lauren White; great grandchildren, Michael Armstrong, Joel Eric Armstrong, Jr., Anna Halza, Rachel Armstrong, Dylan Armstrong, Elizabeth Halza, and Nova Breeds; and four siblings, Nell Baldwin, Charlie Baker, Ronnie Baker and wife, Linda, and Donnie Lewis and husband, Charlie; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or www.alz.org.
