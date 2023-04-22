Beryl Bryant, nee Dickens, much loved daughter, sister, niece, aunt, stepmother, cousin, and dear friend of many in the USA and Canada, passed away on April 15, 2023, at the age of 82 in Paris, Texas where she had made her home for the past many years.

She was preceded in death by parents, Emily and Len Dickens; stepmother, Kath Dickens; and special Auntie and Uncle, Pat, and Frank Morrison; and cousin, Wayne. Beryl is survived by her brother, Richard, Dick, Dickens; niece, Linda, Jeff; nephew, Brian ,Catherine; their children, step-daughter, Enid Price and family; step-son, Tom Bryant the 3rd; and cousins, Melody Morrison, Roy, and Jean Crocker.

